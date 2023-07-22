🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The highly anticipated Wilkes-Barre City Skate Park will host a grand opening on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.

The grand opening will include product giveaways from Plains Bike and Zumiez, a selfie station by DJ Donnie Evans Entertainment, and live music from The Crates. Food vendors will include Parlor Beverages and The Ice Cream Truck 1961.

The skate park is located within Hollenback Park. GPS can be set to 1050 North Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.

The Wilkes-Barre Skate Park at Hollenback is for skateboarders, BMX bikers, and scooter riders of all ages and skill levels. The park is open from dawn to dusk, as are all other Wilkes-Barre city parks.

— Hannah Simerson