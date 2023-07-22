🔊 Listen to this

What looks like clothing, shoes, a pillow, and more can be seen at the scene of a shooting at West Green and Maple streets in Nanticoke on Friday evening.

Nanticoke Police search a vehicle that was struck by a bullet during a shooting at West Green and Maple streets in Nanticoke on Friday evening.

NANTICOKE — Police responded to a drive-by shooting in the city Friday night in which a teenage male was shot in the back of the head, Nanticoke Police Chief Mike Roke said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

“This was an isolated incident, and I believe it was almost certainly gang-related,” Chief Roke said. “This was targeted.”

Information about possible suspects was not immediately available, and Roke said his department was working the scene and in the process of handing the investigation over to Pennsylvania State Police later Friday.

The incident took place prior to 7:30 p.m. in the area of West Green and Maple streets, where a car with gunshot damage could be seen as investigators went about their work.

The damaged car belongs to Nanticoke resident Ryan Yale, who said he was inside Jim’s Restaurant and Pub just across the street when the shooting occurred.

What started as an evening out to watch baseball at the restaurant quickly turned dangerous when Yale and the other patrons inside said they heard around five gunshots coming from outside.

“We were just sitting there — enjoying the game — and we heard several repetitious shots that we knew weren’t fireworks and so everybody got up,” Yale said.

Yale said he left the restaurant to find a young male laying on the ground across the street with bullet casings across the street — and one of those bullets struck his car, Yale said.

“I started seeing the casings laying on the ground, so I decided to look in my car,” Yale said. “I saw a bullet hole in my car — of course that’s not nearly as important as the young boy laying there in the street … it’s a sad thing.”