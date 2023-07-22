🔊 Listen to this

Jamie Thomas, left, and Candace Young of Wilkes-Barre didn’t let the rain keep them from enjoying Friday’s Rockin’ the River concert at Millennium Circle.

‘Pinky’ Cerra of Carbondale poses with his dog, Oliver, during Friday’s Rockin’ the River concert at Millennium Circle.

WILKES-BARRE — Friday’s rain didn’t stop hundreds of Stevie Nicks fans from storming into Millennium Circle, eager to bear witness to the seven wonders.

“We didn’t expect the rain, but we toughed it out,” said Kim Gavlick of Larksville.

Gavlick attends each Rockin’ the River concert with her daughter, Kayleigh Gavlick, and she didn’t plan to let the rain keep her from Friday’s second addition to the free summer concert series featuring performances by An Evening With Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks and opening act Plus 3.

Gavlick is a Stevie Nicks fan, and she had a few songs she was hoping to hear during Friday’s concert.

“I hope they play ‘Leather and Lace,’ but I don’t know if they’ll play it — it’s an oldie,” she said.

Seemingly always a big hit for these events, folks lined up in droves to support the food vendors — all of which are local businesses like Susquehanna Brewing Company, All Belgium Waffles, and much more.

“The concert is good for the small businesses — all of the vendors here,” said Tracie Brown of Elmhurst Twp.

And for Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, drawing attention to the unique hidden gems of the county is the biggest positive of the event.

“These type of events — and this event in particular — really highlight what’s positive about Luzerne County, and there are so many things that are positive,” Crocamo said.

“You have people from all over the county in a beautiful setting, and they’re with their friends, their family, they bring their dogs, they listen to the music, and everybody is getting along and it’s a beautiful thing,” she added.

The final Rockin’ the River concert for the season will take place on July 28, with performances by The Badlees and opening act Joe Burke and Co.