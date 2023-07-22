🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The victim in Friday night’s drive-by shooting was transported to Geisinger Danville, where his condition had been stabilizing early Saturday, city Police Chief Mike Roke said.

The 14-year-old male was struck twice — once in the back of the head and once in the ankle — the chief added. Further updates on the teen’s condition were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place prior to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of West Green and Maple streets, where a car with gunshot damage could be seen as investigators went about their work.

Witnesses watching a baseball game at a pub across the street said they heard multiple gunshots and ran outside and saw the boy laying in the street.

Roke on Saturday said he couldn’t comment further on the status of the investigation, which had been turned over to Pennsylvania State Police.

The chief did say on Friday night that he believed the incident was isolated and targeted.

Efforts to reach a PSP spokesperson were not immediately successful on Saturday afternoon.