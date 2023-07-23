🔊 Listen to this

This is a Caribbean blue Goya Rangemaster, the same model and color as Bill O’Boyle’s first guitar.

WILKES-BARRE — There’s a lot to be said about connections — to family, friends, community — and to one’s first electric guitar.

This week, Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, announced the purchase of what was described as “the future home of the Chamber that will allow for the organization to have a community-accessible location in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre, where businesses, residents, and students can walk right in and get access to the programs, information, and resources that are available in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Great news, so I went down to take a picture of the Chamber’s future home.

As I sat in my car and stared at the building and its yellow facade, I knew I had been in that place a long, long time ago. At first, I couldn’t recall why I would have been in that building, and then it hit me.

Back in the 1960s, this was the location of the Charles & Mary Music Store — a place I would visit often to buy sheet music and to marvel at the musical instruments throughout the store.

Especially the electric guitars.

And there was this one particular beauty that I could never take my eyes off of and I wanted it for my own. After all, I was a fledgling rock star. My pals and I were forming a band and I needed a guitar and an amplifier.

After much pleading with my parents, my mom finally said to me, “Come on, we’re going overtown. I want to see this guitar you keep talking about.”

I was really nervous now. So when we walked into Charles & Mary’s store, I took my mom over to see the guitar of my dreams — a Caribbean blue Goya Rangemaster.

Mom said it was a nice looking guitar, but she wanted to know what was so special about this one.

I then reeled off all the features of the Caribbean blue Goya Rangemaster.

The website — justguitars.com — says this:

“The Caribbean Blue finish, (similar to traditional Surf Green), everything about this guitar is cool! The body is cool. The neck is cool. The headstock is cool. The sounds it makes are very, very cool! It covers a lot of musical ground, but just looking at it you can tell that it’s a killer surf guitar!”

And then there were those buttons.

Again from justguitars.com:

“So many buttons! Look at all those buttons — add ‘em up — 15 different tone combinations. The 1965 Goya catalogue went on to explain that the fabulous sound gives you “ultra-high treble combined with deep-low bass, with no loss of sharpness or depth.”

It was love at first sight for me.

So after some discussion/negotiation, my mom, with dad’s agreement, purchased my Caribbean blue Goya Rangemaster. And we also got my Premier amplifier.

I couldn’t wait to get to our band’s next practice session on George Miklosi’s open-air porch above his dad’s Mountain Inn.

Our band — the Uncle Agents — featured Gary Pringle, a tall kid who could sing and play guitar, George Miklosi, on his Slingerland champagne sparkle colored drums; his cousin, Steve Miklosi on bass; and me and my Caribbean blue Goya Rangemaster guitar.

Back in the mid-’60s, kids like us took lessons and we practiced until we could kind of play decently. Our dream was to be a cover band that would play at local dances.

Many of my guitar lessons were taken at Charles & Mary Music Store.

Truth be told, we weren’t all that good. We did manage to play some dances and we had fun. But a record contract wasn’t ever gonna happen.

Decades after our non-meteoric rise to becoming rock stars, the building where those dreams began will become the Chamber’s future home and community space.

But my memories will always be good of Charles & Mary’s store and I am certain many other kids and adults have similar stories to tell.

“The building will be a launching pad for the re-imagined, post-COVID, economic, and social revitalization of northeastern Pennsylvania, as part of Project Elevate,” Griffin-Boylan said.

A lot of correlations there, between a Chamber on the move and a kid seeking to find his way with his buddies and a Caribbean blue Goya Rangemaster guitar.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.