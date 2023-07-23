🔊 Listen to this

The Youth Enrichment Project pool party offered free foam noodles and water toys to those that attended the event at the Kingston Community Pool.

Nate Kenny, one of the organizers of the Youth Enrichment Project pool party at the Kingston Community Pool, calls out raffle numbers on Saturday.

Attending youths enjoyed the Kingston Community Pool and used the free foam noodles handed out to play in the water during the Youth Enrichment Project’s pool party.

Evelyn Perez, top left, Marianeli Torrres, Alvaro Leon, Gabriel Leon, and Sofia Leon take a break from swimming to pose for a photo during YEP’s community event at the Kingston Community Pool on Saturday.

Savannah David of West Pittston poses with a raffle basket she won during the Youth Enrichment Project’s community event at the Kingston Community Pool on Saturday.

KINGSTON — Over 200 people gathered at the Kingston Community Pool on Saturday for a day filled with fun for the whole family — at no cost.

The event was put on by the Youth Enrichment Project (Y.E.P.), a local nonprofit organization that aims to help youth become engaged in extracurricular activities.

All members of the community were invited to enjoy free admission to the pool, as well as free snacks, drinks, and raffles — all sponsored by local businesses and community members.

“We were so surprised because we didn’t realize that so many people would support us,” said Y.E.P. Vice President Nate Kenny.

“This whole event was sponsored by the community,” he added.

According to Kenny, the organization aims to host these types of free community-based events at least four times per year.

And the idea to host one of the four events at the Kingston Community Pool was done for a very specific purpose, Kenny said.

“If you have a few kids to bring in at $10 per kid, plus snacks, it gets really expensive,” he said. “We really wanted to be able to have everyone just come, bring the whole family, and not worry about what it’s going to cost.”

For Aileen Delucca of Swoyersville, the event achieved what it set out to do.

Delucca attended the event with a group of fellow members from the Wilkes-Barre Church of Christ, and she noted that it gave them a wonderful excuse to spend time together.

“We’re all together and that’s a beautiful thing,” Delucca said. “Plus, the pool is fabulous — it’s really great for this area,” she added.

Tyler Nicholas of West Wyoming shared Delucca’s sentiments, noting that the turnout was much higher than the project’s previous event two years ago.

“Everybody seems really happy that there’s snacks and a pool, and it’s not too hot out, so it’s nice. I’m really happy to see a lot of people coming out for this,” he said.

For their next event, the Y.E.P. project hopes to offer a purse bingo in November. Further details can be found on the project’s Facebook page.