Sordoni, Hagen, Richards to be celebrated by The Pennsylvania Society

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Society, as part of its 125th Year celebration, has announced the creation of a new award to be presented just once to honor three longtime, transformative Society leaders — Andrew J. Sordoni, Thomas Hagen and Roger Richards.

Sordoni is a well-known Luzerne County business leader. Hagen and Richards are likewise pillars of the community in the Erie area, where they live.

The new “Barr Ferree Award” — named for the founder of The Pennsylvania Society — will be presented at the 125th Annual Dinner Dec. 2 in New York City. An invitation-only reception for family and friends will be held in their honor the Friday evening of Pennsylvania Society Weekend.

“On the occasion of the Society’s 125th year, it is appropriate that we acknowledge the vision, dedication and unflagging devotion of these three remarkable Society leaders,” said Society President Elizabeth Preate Havey. “Together, these three men share Mr. Ferree’s unselfish service and loyal stewardship to the organization, and his devotion to the Commonwealth. Their ongoing, decades-long efforts have unquestionably maintained the health and history of this organization. All three prioritized civility and civil discourse which continues to be a hallmark of The Pennsylvania Society.”

A charitable organization

The Pennsylvania Society is a non-profit, charitable organization with more than 2,000 members around the Commonwealth, the United States and the world.

It is not affiliated with any particular political party, business or profession.

Its purpose is to honor achievement, to reward excellence, to promote good will and understanding and to celebrate service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to humanity in general.

“Tom, Roger, and Andy will be the first — and only — recipients of the Barr Ferree Award,” Preate Havey said. “I cannot imagine a more deserving trio of leaders who helped bring the Society into the 21st century, resulting in a more diverse and inclusive organization that more truly reflects today’s Pennsylvania. Their good counsel and judgement have benefited all of us who have served in Society leadership over the last 40 years. We look forward to celebrating their civil leadership, friendship, and years of dedicated service together with them and their families this December.”

Sordoni’s story

A lifelong resident of Luzerne County, Sordoni served as an officer of Sordoni Construction Services for more than 50 years, during which time he also held executive responsibilities in manufacturing, hotel management, real estate development and telecommunications businesses.

From 1979 until 1993, he was chairman and/or president of C-TEC Corporation.

Active in business, civic and political affairs throughout his adult life, Sordoni is also an enthusiastic and dedicated collector of American Illustration and Comic Art and a producer of jazz recordings.

He began attending the Annual Dinner of the Society in 1967, and was the youngest Society president, having served from 1988-1991.

“Through more than five decades, the Pennsylvania Society has been a wonderful convener through which I have known and been friends with a profoundly diverse group of people,” Sordoni said. “Our common denominator is a dedication to service within a profound love for the Commonwealth. So it is an honor to be recognized by my colleagues.”

About Barr Ferree

Due to his loneliness in New York, and longing to be with friends who shared his beloved Pennsylvania roots, Barr Ferree founded The Pennsylvania Society in 1899.

He served as its director and secretary until his death in 1924 and was a devoted and loyal steward of the organization.

Ferree was a graduate of Philadelphia’s Central High School and the University of Pennsylvania. He had a long and distinguished career as manager and owner of the Leonard Scott Publication Company in New York and was a world-renowned lecturer on architecture.

But his ultimate passion was The Pennsylvania Society. Upon his passing, he was remembered as an inspired and untiring director whose generosity proved him a true friend in times of trouble with “an antique nobility in his devotion to Pennsylvania.”

Preate Havey said it is these same attributes for which Hagen, Richards, and Sordoni will be honored with the Barr Ferree Award.

Hagen and Richards

• Thomas Hagen has been a business and civic leader for more than 60 years. He is chairman and a former CEO of the Fortune 500 listed Erie Insurance Group. He is also chairman of Custom Engineering Co., and founder of Historic Erie Preservation Trust. Hagen served as the first Secretary of the Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) in the Gov. Tom Ridge Administration and was co-founder and past chairman of Team Pennsylvania Foundation.

• Roger Richards has been a lawyer, businessman, and community and political activist in Erie and across Pennsylvania for the past 50 years. His career began as a page in the Pennsylvania Senate going on to serve both Republican and Democratic governors for decades, starting with Gov. Bill Scranton in 1965. Through his long-standing affiliations in Harrisburg, Richards has helped to secure over $200 million in capital for the Bayfront Convention Center, Warner Theatre, Erie Insurance Arena and regional hotels. Richards has been president of Richards & Associates, P.C. for the past 43 years representing corporations, investment bankers, and local governments, among others.

