WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man initiated a pursuit that began in the area of Parrish and Hughes streets and ended near White Haven on Saturday.

A city police officer spotted a 2019 Chevrolet sedan parked on Loomis Street as the vehicle is registered to a man known to have an active arrest warrant.

The officer kept watch of the vehicle and allegedly observed a man get into the vehicle.

Minutes later, a traffic stop was conducted at Parrish and Hughes streets.

As the officer waited for back-up officers to arrive to assist, the driver of the Chevrolet sped away initiating a pursuit onto Interstate 81 reaching speeds in excess of 120mph, according to court records.

The Chevrolet turned onto South Main Road and state Route 309 in Butler Township before turning onto Interstate 80.

Police in court records say the driver turned into and through a rest stop area before returning onto Interstate 80 where the vehicle continued before exiting the interstate near White Haven.

The city police officer terminated the pursuit when state police troopers took over stopping the vehicle on state Route 940, court records say.

The driver was identified as Sabian Garcia Jr., 22, of South Sherman Street. Two passengers were also identified but not charged.

The Chevrolet is registered to Garcia’s father, who is wanted by Kingston Township police on access device fraud offenses, according to court records.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Chevrolet resulting in the discovery of a 9mm handgun in the vehicle’s glove box, a 9mm magazine in the center console and numerous marijuana packets, court records say.

A second 9mm magazine was allegedly found in the trunk of the Chevrolet.

Garcia was arraigned Sunday by District Judge David A. Barilla in Forty Fort on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and excessive tinted windows. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.