🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Legendary country music star Martina McBride will return to the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday, Sept. 28, as part of the PNC Celebrity Series.

Ticket Prices: $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $89.50, and $99.50, plus fees

Kirby Member presale will be Thursday, July 26, at 10 a.m. Public sale s begin Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at — kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com — or at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold more than 23 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits.

McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association, and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist.

Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards.

Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and the Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.

Martina has released two cookbooks – the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration.

She released her second book, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018.

Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.

When Martina isn’t in the studio, she focuses her time on charitable causes dear to her heart through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative.

McBride resides in Nashville with her husband, John, and their three daughters.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.