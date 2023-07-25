🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski finished reading a young woman’s victim impact statement about how she was sexually assaulted and the trauma she has experienced, Judge David W. Lupas called the acts by Karl Wilk “extremely horrific.”

Lupas sentenced Wilk, 52, last known address as Brogan Street, Wilkes-Barre, to seven-to-19-years in state prison on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault followed by three years probation. Wilk pled guilty to the charges March 13.

An assessment by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board found Wilk met the criteria as a violent sexual predator that he did not contest resulting in Lupas giving him that designation.

As a violent sexual predator, Wilk is subject to lifetime registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Detectives with Wilkes-Barre Police Department and Luzerne County district attorney’s office arrested Wilk in December 2021, after the woman came forward with allegations he sexually assaulted her for years when she was a minor.

Levandoski read the woman’s victim impact statement how she described Wilk and the impact the sexual assaults have had on her.

Lupas said the woman has “courage” for submitting the statement.

When Wilk was arrested and confronted with the allegations, he called himself a “sick (expletive).” according to court records.

While Wilk was in a holding cell at city police headquarters, he asked to write a letter.

In his letter, court records say, Wilk admitted he took advantage of the girl, took her childhood away and regretted assaulting her. Wilk wrote he wished he could take it back but cannot as the damage was already done.

Wilk apologized to the woman during his sentencing hearing.

Levandoski requested a “lengthy prison sentence.”

Lupas agreed saying, “The court finds the defendant is in need of a long period of incarceration,” when imposing the sentence.