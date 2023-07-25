🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre reported a 19-year-old man from New Jersey died as a result of a motorcycle crash on Laurel Run Road on Saturday.

State police identified the man as Luis Perez Cedeno, of Passaic.

According to a news release, Perez Cedeno was operating a 2023 Yamaha R3 motorcycle south on Laurel Run Road when he lost control and struck a pole at about 3:45 p.m.

Live saving measures were given at the scene by emergency medical technicians from Plains Ambulance.

Perez Cedeno was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where he died, state police reported.