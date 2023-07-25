🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA Tuesday announced that Jennifer Gimble has been appointed the agency’s new CEO.

Gimble had been serving as the Program Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA for the past year, focusing on community and site-based programs, as well as providing leadership and support to the 11 counties served by the agency.

Prior to joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA, Gimble spent years working in the child care field as a Director, Education Coordinator, and Administrative Director.

With years of leadership experience, along with project management, operations management, marketing, human resources, and community engagement Gimble brings experience and dedication.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead an agency that supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, with a vision that all youth achieve their full potential,” Gimble said.

Gimble is a graduate of King’s College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s mission is to match children in need with an adult role model and mentor.

Call 570-824-8756 or visit — www.bbbsnepa.org — to learn more about the program, or to become a mentor or refer a child.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.