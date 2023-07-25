🔊 Listen to this

After holding an unscheduled executive session during Tuesday’s meeting, Luzerne County Council decided not to proceed with a vote on a ballot question to form a Government Study Commission.

Councilman Tim McGinley called for the executive session when motions were made to vote on introducing the ballot question ordinance.

McGinley pushed for the session to discuss the legality of proceeding with the study commission question while another ballot question already has been approved for the Nov. 7 general election.

A council majority had voted in June to approve Councilman Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.’s ballot question asking voters if they want to reconstitute the election board.

The state’s home rule handbook indicates a study commission and charter amendment ballot cannot be on the ballot in the same election. County Controller Walter Griffith and others also have questioned the legality.

Aug. 8 is the last possible day for council to file a ballot question ordinance with the county election bureau for placement on the Nov. 7 ballot, the law office has said.

It would take time to cancel the election board ballot question, and it’s unclear if a council majority was willing to proceed with that option. That question was approved through an ordinance. The county’s home rule charter said an ordinance is required to rescind an ordinance, which means council would have to introduce a rescinding ordinance at a future meeting and then subsequently hold a public hearing and final passage vote.

Following the executive session, county Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene said he briefed council members on a memo he sent about the matter Tuesday afternoon.

Council had intended to vote on the same study commission question a majority had rejected in January, which asks voters if they want to convene a seven-citizen commission to assess the home rule charter and recommend whether to keep it, revise it or try a different structure, which could include reverting back to the prior three-commissioner system.

If council had proceeded with final passage to place the question on the ballot, voters also would have simultaneously elected citizens to serve on the study commission.

