🔊 Listen to this

Some of the supplies that were dropped off Tuesday during the Christmas in July event at the Mohegan Sun Arena, in support of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s 3rd Annual ‘Helping Kids Thrive Drive.’

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, Tuesday said the agency’s Nurse’s Pantry helps to eliminate barriers to student achievement by making sure children have their most basic needs met.

“It is very difficult for students to focus on their class work and remain in school when they are dealing with so many insecurities,” Jones said. “The Nurse’s Pantry is one of our most successful and important initiatives.”

On Friday, the United Way of Wyoming Valley will hold its 3rd Annual “Helping Kids Thrive Drive” to help at-risk children meet their basic hygiene and school supply needs and is asking for the community’s help.

Jones said items can be dropped off on Friday (July 28) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Way office, 100 North Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

The items collected will support the United Way’s Nurse’s Pantry program — an in-school resource that provides health, hygiene, and school supplies at no cost to children in need. Jones said the program is active in 27 buildings in eight school districts throughout the Wyoming Valley.

Items needed

The United Way is seeking soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, baby wipes, feminine products, lice kits, ChapStick, mouthwash, new socks, underwear, backpacks and school supplies for children.

Jones said the Nurse’s Pantry program started in the 2018-19 school year as a pilot program in the Wilkes-Barre School District and has grown rapidly since then.

He said that the program helped more than 4,000 students last year and these items have an immediate impact in the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community.

For a full list of items needed, please visit the United Way website at — www.unitedwaywb.org.

Christmas in July at Arena

On Tuesday, the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena hosted a hygiene and school supply drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. outside the NBT Bank Box Office in support of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s “Helping Kids Thrive Drive” program.

Donations support the United Way’s 27 Nurse’s Pantry programs at eight local school districts. The Nurse’s Pantry tackles chronic absenteeism and encourages early grade success by providing basic necessities to at-risk students.

Yvette Magistro, Vice President of Resource Development of United Way of Wyoming Valley, and Kaylee Baran, Marketing & Communications Manager, were on hand at the Arena event.

Mike Wilczynski of Roaring Brook Township, brought his son, A.J., to drop off some supplies. Also donating were Jackie Belchick of Nanticoke and Katherine Sokirka of Wyoming.

“We wanted to bring things that these children need, but don’t have access to,” Belchick said. “Most of them are things that we take for granted every day.”

Guests that donated supplies or made a monetary donation on Tuesday in support of the program were entered to win tickets to a luxury suite for a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game this season, plus they were eligible to save 25% on tickets for select Mohegan Sun Arena events when purchasing in person at the Box Office during the drive.

Eligible events include:

• WWE RAW | Nov. 6

• Jurassic World Live Tour | Nov. 24–26

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.