Two stolen vehicles involved

🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A 16-year-old boy from Wyoming Borough was charged as an adult in the attempted homicide of a 14-year-old boy in Nanticoke on Friday.

John Carl Pearce IV, of Wyoming Avenue, is accused of leaning out a passenger side window of a stolen Hyundai Elantra and fired multiple rounds in the area of West Green and Maple streets at about 7:15 p.m., according to court records.

A 14-year-old boy who was walking from a park where he played basketball was struck in the head and ankle and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Nanticoke City Police said.

Pearce was identified as the alleged gunman after investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre obtained video footage from locations in Nanticoke, Shickshinny and Larksville.

After the shooting, the Hyundai Elantra was set ablaze in the area of Eno and Church streets in Plymouth, court records say.

State police charged Pearce with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, criminal conspiracy to commit arson, criminal conspiracy to commit reckless burning, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Pearce was arraigned before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough early Wednesday morning and jailed without bail as he was deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman from Nanticoke reported her silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from her East Union Street residence on July 19.

Two days later on Friday, July 21, Nanticoke City Police responded to gunfire at West Green and Maple streets where they found the 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his head and ankle.

A friend of the victim told police they were playing basketball at West Side Park. As they left the park, the friend rode his ATV onto Line Street near West Union Street when he noticed a silver Hyundai Elantra occupied by several people wearing ski masks drive slowly passed him and turned around.

The friend observed the rear passenger window roll down and heard one of the occupants say, “That’s not him,” as the Hyundai drove toward West Green Street, the complaint says.

Surveillance footage in the area of West Green and Maple streets showed the 14-year-old boy walking as the silver Hyundai Elantra drives slowly passed him.

Footage showed the rear seat passenger, wearing a ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt with strings near the collar, lean out the window and discharged rounds across the roof of the vehicle toward the 14-year-old boy as the driver of the Hyundai speeds away, the complaint says.

State police in the complaint say Luzerne County 911 received a report of a vehicle fire at Eno and Church streets in Plymouth. The vehicle that was intentionally set on fire was the silver Hyundai, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage showed a black pickup truck following the Hyundai in Plymouth prior to the Hyundai being set on fire.

The pickup truck was a 2013 Ford F150 that was reported stolen from East Third Street in Salem Township.

Salem Township police obtained surveillance footage of a Hyundai in the same area where the Ford truck was stolen at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Other surveillance footage in Shickshinny shows the Hyundai and the Ford truck traveling on state Route 11.

Video footage from Sheetz in Larksville showed the Hyundai and Ford at gasoline pump islands and an individual pumping gasoline into a container at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Pictures from the Sheetz surveillance cameras were circulated to municipal police departments as one police officer identified Pearce, the complaint says.

Pearce was reported as wanted for absconding from Luzerne County juvenile probation and was also reported as a missing juvenile, according to the complaint.

State police investigators obtained a search warrant Monday for Pearce’s cellular phone records that tracked him in the area of West Green and Maple streets at the time of the shooting, traveling on Interstate 81 in the Scranton area, Salem Township/Berwick areas, at Sheetz in Larksville and at Eno and Church streets in Plymouth, the complaint says.

Pearce’s cellular records allegedly has him in the area of East Union Street, Nanticoke, about the time the Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen.