KINGSTON TWP. — Pennsylvania American Water customers in part of Kingston Township no longer need to boil their water before use.

Acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on July 24 and 25, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting of the advisory.

This notice applies to customers along the following streets: West Mt. Airy Road; William Street; Grandview Avenue; Lincoln Drive; and Mary Street.

The boil advisory was issued on July 24, due to a water main break.

Pennsylvania American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.

For an interactive map of the area, visit — pennsylvaniaamwater.com and click on Alerts.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.