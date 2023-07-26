🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Abide Coffeehouse will reopen on July 31 after being closed for more than a month following a flooding incident that damaged the floor and ceiling of the shop.

The coffeehouse announced in a post on the business’s Facebook page that they will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the first week and will be closed on Aug. 5.

“We are delighted to welcome back our valued customers and the community that has shown us tremendous support during our time away,” co-owner and business manager Austin Shission said in a press release.

Abide promised some special features on their summer menu, including chai popsicles and affogatos, a coffee-based dessert.

The coffeehouse initially closed on June 9, following flooding caused by a faulty water heater located in the apartment above the shop. In addition to water damage to the floor, Abide said the HVAC system was also damaged.

In a previous Facebook post on July 13, Abide explained that the flooding had caused water to soak through the flooring and that it was buckling and needed to be replaced, but that the insurance company responsible for doing it was “fighting paying for the replacement.”

Shission explained that the reopening was only made possible because M. Abraham Floors was flexible with the cost of the flooring, which allowed them to proceed with replacing it last week.

According to Shission, insurance issues are still pending.