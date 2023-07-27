PLAINS TWP. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday approved three consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel during its public meeting regarding violations that occurred at casinos.
Total fines levied were $67,500.
The approved consent agreements were the result of negotiations between OEC and:
• Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania, a $50,000 fine for allowing individuals under the age of 21 to gain access to the gaming floor. In the first incident, the individual gained access multiple times to gamble. In the other incident, the individual gained access and was provided alcohol.
• Holdings Acquisition, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, a $10,000 fine for allowing an individual under the age of 21 to gain access to the gaming floor and gamble.
• Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, a $7,500 fine for allowing an untrained employee to deal roulette.
Copies of the approved consent agreements offering more details on these matters are available upon request through the Board’s Office of Communications.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.