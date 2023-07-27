🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Two men from Brooklyn, N.Y., were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of passing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes in Luzerne County and other areas of Pennsylvania.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges Eli Gabriel Lewis Jr., 20, and Dejuan Smartt, conspired to pass counterfeit notes at 16 different stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey from Feb. 4 and Feb. 22.

The indictment further alleged Lewis and Smartt passed counterfeit $20 bills at retailers within the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The news release did not include the stores and retailers where the counterfeit notes allegedly were passed.

Kingston Township police and the Luzerne County district attorney’s office assisted in the two state investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

— Staff Report