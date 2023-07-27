Event set for Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A trio of tall monuments are seen at the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery. While these are still upright, the lettering has deteriorated, making the inscriptions difficult to read.

This monument at the entrance to the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery pays tribute to veterans buried there whose headstones may be missing or too worn to read.

A group of headstones from different eras, including one marking the grave of a Civil War veteran, are seen at the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

WILKES-BARRE — Jonathan Appell has had a hand in preserving and restoring historic grave markers all over the United States, from the first to the famous to unsung ordinary people.

The Connecticut-based gravestone conservator from Atlas Preservation has worked on projects including the 1627 Knight’s Tombstone in Jamestown, Va., and the Francis Scott Key monument in Frederick, Md., honoring the man who wrote the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

On Friday Appell will bring his expertise to Wilkes-Barre for a free public workshop on gravestone restoration at the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery on North River Street.

“Every town in America has needs like this, but very few have the funding and there are very few people skilled at doing the work,” Appell said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

He will be at the cemetery from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Appell will begin the event with a brief tour and talk about safety, stone identification, and how weather affects the stones.

He will then give a cleaning demonstration, including guidance on what products to use. After the cleaning demonstration, participants will be given the opportunity to work in teams on a stone, and cleaning supplies will be provided.

Repair work also will be performed by Appell on some headstones so participants can see the procedure for themselves.

He will have plenty of examples to choose from.

The cemetery has many worn and damaged stones — some simply difficult to read, others nearly illegible, others cracked and toppled.

History unkind to burying ground

History has not been kind to the cemetery.

As far back as the 1920s, at least one city official floated the idea of relocating the bodies and selling the property for housing — an idea that failed to gain traction.

A monument at the entrance, dated 1979, was dedicated “to the memory of its early settlers and war veterans whose grave sites remain unmarked as a result of deterioration and the passage of time,” signed by then-Mayor Walter W. Lisman.

During a 2020 cleanup, volunteers working with the city’s blessing removed trash, brush and weeds from many graves.

Cognizant of the cemetery’s condition, Mayor George Brown in May of last year announced the formation of a cemetery restoration committee, comprised of volunteers who will work with the city to clean and restore the site, as well as exploring available grants to make improvements to the cemetery and organize guided tours in the future. He named Bill Lewis, Joan Cavanaugh, Don Crane, Lou Zuzelski and Greg Griffin to the committee.

City officials said it was committee member Louis Zuzelski who reached out to Appell’s group about visiting the cemetery.

Last August the city, in collaboration with The Luzerne Foundation, announced the creation of a fund for the upkeep, repair and beautification of the cemetery.

“Care of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery is a duty that spans many Mayoral administrations. I am fortunate to have the dedicated members of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Committee assist in this worthwhile responsibility,” Mayor Brown said Wednesday.

“They are raising awareness of how to preserve and maintain the headstones of Wilkes-Barre’s earliest citizens. They are also raising funds to provide cleaning solution and equipment to ensure that maintenance is achievable,” Brown added.

The hope is that Appell’s visit will bring awareness to the historical cemetery and encourage future generations to act as stewards, the mayor said.

Appell certainly has experience in that regard.

He has worked in the contracting industry and started out as a monument installer in the 1980s. Working in Connecticut he had extensive experience with aged and worn stones in some of the nation’s oldest cemeteries.

Appell made headlines in recent years for his “48 State Tour,” in which he visited at least one cemetery in each of the 48 contiguous states. This year, he is looking to do 30 events in 22 states in 40 days.

Appell said he looks for older cemeteries with a collection of monuments representing different construction materials, designs, and eras.

“It seemed like a good fit,” he said of Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

As part of his workshop, Appell will discuss the various factors that can lead to erosion of stones, from the construction material to environmental conditions, including pollution.

He’ll also talk about how gravestones in America evolved over time, from use of locally available materials to marble and later granite.

Appell also can offer advice for projects over the long term, and his company sells products and tools that can aid in the work.

‘Keep the memories of our ancestors alive’

One member of the public excited to attend Friday’s event is Kathleen Smith, a local preservationist and genealogist who may be well known to the community for her service to the Daughters of the American Revolution Shawnee Fort Chapter.

“I was very excited when I heard about it,” Smith said of the workshop. “The more we can do to keep the memories of our ancestors alive, the better.”

She also has a special interest in this cemetery.

Smith and the chapter, working with the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Committee, the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society and the Rediscovering Ancestry Through Culture and Education (RACE) Team, raised funds to have a headstone placed on the unmarked grave of Wilkes-Barre resident Henry Brown, a Black man who risked his life to serve as a conductor on the Underground Railroad, leading enslaved people to freedom.

Brown’s monument will be formally dedicated on Aug. 12.

Smith noted that many of the existing stones in the cemetery have become illegible, and she hopes Friday’s event will prove an impetus for restoring them.

“Everyone deserves to be remembered,” she said.

IF YOU GO

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to wear closed toe shoes and dress accordingly for the weather, which is forecasted to be mostly sunny and hot.

Participants should bring their own chair, water, snacks, bug spray, and sunscreen. A lunch break will take place around noon.

DONATING TO THE CAUSE

Donations to the fund can be made online at https://www.luzfdn.org/donations/wilkes-barre-cemetery-beautification-fund/. Donations by check must be made payable to “The Luzerne Foundation” with W-B Cemetery Beautification in the memo line.

Donations should be mailed to:

The Luzerne Foundation

34 South River Street

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702