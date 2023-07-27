Wright Township Police Chief Royce Engler sworn in as new president of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association

Wright Township Police Chief Royce Engler (right), with Wright Township Police Officer Dave O’Brien at the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association dinner held at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Wright Township Police Department.

FORTY FORT — Move over police departments in Dallas Township, Kingston Township and Hanover Township.

The Forty Fort Police Department received Accreditation Status through the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (P.L.E.A.C.) being presented with the certification during the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association’s Convention on Tuesday.

The department enrolled in the accreditation program several years ago being honored with the distinguished award for best practices, procedures, community relations and other criteria.

For an agency to become accredited, more than 130 standards must be upheld.

Police Chief Daniel Hunsinger and Assistant Police Chief Adam Michaels worked with LEXIPOL, a policy consultant company that provides policy writing assistance based on nationwide standards and best practices while also incorporating state and federal laws and regulations where appropriate.

“Our department could not have attained Accreditation Status without the support and assistance from every single officer. This is a department certification, not an individual one,” Chief Hunsinger stated.

P.L.E.A.C. assessors reviewed Forty Fort police department’s policies and procedures, toured their facility, inspected cruisers and equipment, and interviewed officers during ride-alongs. Assessors found Forty Fort police officers hold to higher standards, professional in their conduct and utilize best practices while on duty.

Forty Fort joins police departments in Dallas Township, Kingston Township and Hanover Township as being distinguished with Accreditation Status in Luzerne County and 165 throughout Pennsylvania.

Another milestone occurred during the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association’s Convention held at the Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor as Wright Township Police Chief Royce Engler was sworn in as the police association’s newest president.

District Judge Ferris P. Webby of Wright Township swore in Chief Engler as Luzerne County Judge Richard M. Hughes III presided as master of ceremonies.

District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce was guest speaker during Tuesday’s event.