WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre who faced charges he assaulted a woman who refused to have sex with him was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Louis Max Weinbrecht, 54, of 650 S. Main St., was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to two months to two years on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. Weinbrecht pled guilty to the charge June 8.

Court records say Wilkes-Barre police initially charged Weinbrecht with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and harassment after investigating a domestic disturbance at his residence, the former Outsiders Bar, on Feb. 17, 2023.

Police in court records say a woman was found covered in blood and with facial injuries.

She told police she was sleeping when Weinbrecht awakened her asking for sex. When she refused, she claimed Weinbrecht punched and kicked her in the face multiple times and struck her face off a marble coffee table, court records say.

Prosecutors withdrew the felony aggravated assault charge including disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and harassment against Weinbrecht.

Weinbrecht was given credit for 14 days time served at the county correctional facility and was ordered to be paroled upon serving the minimum sentence.

Attorney Theron Solomon represented Weinbrecht.