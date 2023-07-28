🔊 Listen to this

JENKINS TWP. — A Jenkins Township man was arraigned Thursday on allegations he assaulted a man who was repairing a vehicle in the 1400 block of Main Street earlier this week.

Jeremy Stephen Asay, 36, of River Road, approached a man working on a vehicle and asked for a ride on Monday.

When the man denied Asay a ride, Asay threatened to steal his vehicle, according to court records.

The man removed keys from the ignition and was in the process of calling 911 when Asay punched him multiple times in the face, court records say.

Asay allegedly picked up a pole he used in an attempt to strike the man before hitting the vehicle with the pole.

Police said the man suffered facial injuries and was evaluated at an urgent care facility.

Police spotted Asay walking near the Eighth Street Bridge and River Road.

Asay told an officer he was involved in a fight, claiming an elderly man attempted to steal his aunt’s vehicle before saying drones were following him and there are bombs in the sewer system were protected by giant spiders, court records say.

Asay was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Zola of Hazleton City on charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, possessing instruments of crime, criminal attempt to commit theft, criminal attempt to commit unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $35,000 bail.