Bi-County Airport Board honors volunteer ‘ambassadors’

Members of the Bi-County Airport Board and airport staff discuss business at Thursday’s meeting.

PITTSTON TWP. — A large group of ambassadors was honored on Thursday by the Bi-County Airport Board at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Eric McKitish, Marketing Director at the airport, introduced 18 members of the Airport Ambassador Program and presented each with certificates and lapel pins — and, most importantly, a round of applause. McKitish said there are 21 total ambassadors who are active in the program.

McKitish said the ambassadors at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport serve as regional goodwill emissaries by providing courteous, friendly assistance, and useful information to the passengers, visitors, and guests of AVP.

“The ambassadors inform, guide and direct everyone that comes to the airport,” McKitish said. “The ambassador program at AVP, a volunteer organization that began May 25, 2006, is committed to the enhancement of customer service at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.”

McKitish said the ambassadors are goodwill representatives of the Northeastern Pennsylvania region, providing high-level, courteous assistance to regional visitors passing through the airport terminal.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank all of our volunteers for their dedication and hours of service helping people who visit our airport,” said Tim McGinley, Luzerne County Council Member and Airport Board Chair.

McKitish explained that even experienced travelers sometimes need assistance in navigating unfamiliar airports and destinations, locating useful information, and finding different amenities.

The AVP website says this about the ambassadors:

“You can make a tangible difference in a traveler’s day by volunteering as an Airport Ambassador. Whether it’s about a flight, reuniting long-lost loves or even taking snapshots, there is no issue too big or too small.

”You’ll provide clarity to the confused, uplift the weary, calm the anxious, and provide care to harried travelers. In short, you’ll be a living example of the kindness of strangers. You’ll be a goodwill ambassador for our region while making a travelers airport experience smooth and memorable.”

Honored on Thursday were:

15 Years of Dedication

John Bergen, Pittston Twp.

Bette Lou Brundage, Moscow

John Brundage, Moscow

Edward Connor, Swoyersville

James Ferguson, Dunmore

Carol Fisher, Scranton

Edward Hanadel, Exeter

Thomas Kisthart, Scranton

Beverly Robinson, Pittston

Dean Robinson, Pittston

Marie Robson, Clarks Summit

Ronald Skamanich, Duryea

Rita Skechus, Duryea

10 Years of Dedication

Joseph Andrews, Jenkins Twp.

Mary Bagias, Scranton

Five Years of Dedication

Clinton Harris, Wilkes-Barre

Arthur Mayer, Taylor

Richard Winslow, South Abington Twp.

Volunteer Hours

Edward Hanadel, 5,500

Dean Robinson, 3,000

James Ferguson, 2,500

Carol Fisher, 2,500

Edward Connor, 1,500

Mary Bagias, 1,000

Arthur Mayer, 500

Richard Winslow, 500

Other business

In other business, the board heard a report that passenger enplanements for the month of June 2023 decreased 14.3% to 14,796 from 17,272 in the month of June 2022.

In June 2023, 10 departing flights were cancelled — nine for weather and 1 due to the Canadian wildfires. This accounts for 552 (3%) out of a total of 18,182 departure seats.

Also, 13 arriving flights were cancelled — 12 for weather and one due to the Canadian wildfires.

For June 2023, General Aviation had 835 operations (one take-off or one landing) which is a decrease of 30.5% from June 2022. General Aviation revenues decreased $6,476 or 28% to $16,972.

The board also awarded a contract for $195,000 to Scranton Electric Heating & Cooling Systems, Throop, for general construction on the airport terminal’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.