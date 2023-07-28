Corey James Kittle accused of eluding capture by running through house

HANOVER TWP. — A Nanticoke man wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with initiating a pursuit with Hanover Township police that involved a crash on July 16 was arraigned Friday.

Corey James Kittle, 30, of West Broad Street, was stopped for driving a Ford Fusion that had an expired registration in the area of West Division Street and Carey Avenue, according to court records.

Kittle stopped in a parking lot but sped away traveling on Carey Avenue to West End Road where he illegally passed a vehicle and crashed head-on with an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup truck at Lyndwood Avenue, court records say.

Police in court records say Kittle continued to flee passing through stop signs on Lyndwood Avenue and Plymouth Avenue into Wilkes-Barre.

After the vehicle turned onto Oak Street in Wilkes-Barre, Kittle and a passenger abandoned the vehicle and allegedly kicked in a door and ran through a residence.

While township police were on Oak Street searching for Kittle, Wilkes-Barre police responded to a suspicious person at a residence on nearby Dagobert Street.

A surveillance camera at the Dagobert Street residence recorded a man, identified as Kittle, entering a garage and fleeing out a rear door through the back yard, court records say.

Kittle was charged with two counts each of criminal trespass and criminal mischief, and one count each of flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, driving with a suspended license and 10 vehicle and traffic citations.

Kittle was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a flight risk.