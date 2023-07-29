🔊 Listen to this

Bill Jones, President and CEO at the United Way of Wyoming Valley, loads boxes of donated items received at Friday’s ‘Helping Kids Thrive Drive.’ Helping out are Kaylee Baran, Marketing & Communications Manager; and Megan Valkenburg, Community Engagement Manager.

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, on Friday said the businesses, employees, and individual donors who support the “Helping Kids Thrive Drive” really do make a difference.

“These items have an immediate impact in the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community and we are very grateful for the support of the community,” Jones said.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley held its 3rd Annual “Helping Kids Thrive Drive” on Friday to help at-risk children meet their basic hygiene and school supply needs.

Items were dropped off at the United Way office, 100 North Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre. More than 30 businesses and their employees supported the drive this year.

Jones said the items collected will benefit the United Way’s Nurse’s Pantry program — an in-school resource that provides health, hygiene, and school supplies at no cost to children in need. The program is offered in 27 buildings in eight school districts throughout the Wyoming Valley.

The items collected included: soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, baby wipes, feminine products, lice kits, ChapStick, mouthwash, new socks, underwear, backpacks and school supplies for children.

“The Nurse’s Pantry is one of our most successful and important initiatives,” Jones said. “The program helps to eliminate barriers to student achievement by making sure children have some of their most basic needs met. It is very difficult for students to focus on their class work and remain in school when they are dealing with so many insecurities.”

Jones said the Nurse’s Pantry program started in the 2018-19 school year as a pilot program in the Wilkes-Barre School District and has grown rapidly since then. He said that the pantries helped more than 4,000 students last year.

Jones said items can be dropped off at the United Way office, 100 North Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

