A popular car show returned to Wilkes-Barre Public Square on Friday. Cruzin’ the Square was held from 6-9 p.m., with a collection of vehicles from the 1930s through the 2010s. The Cruzin’ the Square Car Show will continue on the last Friday of each month through October on the following dates: Aug. 25, Sept. 29, and Oct. 27.
