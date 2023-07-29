‘91 GT 5.0 showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square. Hannah Simerson | Times Leader

‘91 GT 5.0 showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Interior of a ‘63 Chevy Impala showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.</p> <p>Hannah Simerson | Times Leader</p>

Interior of a ‘63 Chevy Impala showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader
<p>‘65 Ford Mustang showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.</p> <p>Hannah Simerson | Times Leader</p>

‘65 Ford Mustang showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader
<p>‘51 Ford Convertable Custom showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.</p> <p>Hannah Simerson | Times Leader</p>

‘51 Ford Convertable Custom showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader
<p>Zaheer Love sits inside a ‘59 Pontiac during Friday’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.</p> <p>Hannah Simerson | Times Leader</p>

Zaheer Love sits inside a ‘59 Pontiac during Friday’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader
<p>‘66 Pontiac GTO showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.</p> <p>Hannah Simerson | Times Leader</p>

‘66 Pontiac GTO showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader
<p>Mike Nadzan of Wilkes-Barre shows photos of his ‘66 Pontiac GTO before he fixed it up.</p> <p>Hannah Simerson | Times Leader</p>

Mike Nadzan of Wilkes-Barre shows photos of his ‘66 Pontiac GTO before he fixed it up.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader
<p>‘53 Plymouth Cran Brook showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.</p> <p>Hannah Simerson | Times Leader</p>

‘53 Plymouth Cran Brook showcased during Friday night’s Cruzin’ the Square event in Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

Hannah Simerson | Times Leader

A popular car show returned to Wilkes-Barre Public Square on Friday. Cruzin’ the Square was held from 6-9 p.m., with a collection of vehicles from the 1930s through the 2010s. The Cruzin’ the Square Car Show will continue on the last Friday of each month through October on the following dates: Aug. 25, Sept. 29, and Oct. 27.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.