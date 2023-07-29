🔊 Listen to this

Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is maintaining a statewide drought watch.

While not required, residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.

Precipitation over the last month has increased, and stream flows are responding. However, longer term precipitation deficits persist in many areas, and groundwater levels remain low in some counties:

Northwest: Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren.

Central: Centre, Clinton, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Perry, and Union.

East: Lackawanna, Lehigh, and Wayne.

DEP said 21 public water suppliers are requesting or requiring water conservation in their communities.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce their nonessential water use. For example, at home there are many simple ways to use less water:

• Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.

• Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Take shorter showers. For example, consider not washing your hair daily.

• Water your lawn only if necessary. Avoid watering on windy and hot days. Watering grass lightly and efficiently will encourage healthier, deeper grass roots. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth and disease, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.

• When mowing your lawn, set the blades 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention.

• Water your garden less often. If necessary, water only in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant. Focus on new plantings, which have shallow root systems. Older plants may endure dry conditions longer.

• Skip the car washing. If you have to wash your car, it’s better environmentally to go to a drive-through car wash that recycles the water.

• Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, instead of hosing it off.

• Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

• Set up a rain barrel to be ready to re-purpose rain when it does fall. For helpful information, see this Penn State Extension guide. Or just set out a bucket to capture water in the event of rain, and reuse it to water plants or the bird bath.

For more tips for residents as well as fact sheets on how businesses such as lawn care services, landscapers, hotels, and restaurants can reduce water use, see the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Drought and WaterSense web page.

Drought watch declarations aren’t based on one indicator alone, such as rainfall. DEP assesses data on precipitation, stream and river flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture and information from public water suppliers.

North Branch Land Trust

welcomes new board members

Regional conservation non-profit North Branch Land Trust welcomes two new directors to their Board of Directors — Cathy O’Donnell and Kay Strickland.

North Branch Land Trust’s mission is to conserve the natural, working, and scenic landscapes in Northeastern Pennsylvania that enrich our lives. For the stewardship of these incredible landscapes as well as conservation education and outreach in our region, North Branch Land Trust depends on the passion and support of the Northeastern Pennsylvania community.

O’Donnell said, “Our family is so grateful to live in such a naturally beautiful place. I am honored to work among so many others as we strive to preserve these wonders for long beyond our lifetimes.”

O’Donnell leads the O’Donnell Law Offices in areas of estate planning, estate administration, orphans court, and elder law.

O’Donnell helps shape policy at Luzerne County Community College as a member and Chair of its Board of Directors. In addition, O’Donnell serves as a board member and current President for the Luzerne County Bar Charitable Foundation, current Secretary for the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, current Assistant Secretary for the Jewish Community Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and a member on the board of Junior Leadership Northeast.

With the exception of a brief stint in North Carolina’s Piedmont, Strickland has lived her life in the valleys and hills of the Appalachian Mountains. An avid birder, Kay appreciates Northeastern Pennsylvania’s unique geology, and the species that call it home fuel her commitment to its conservation.

Kay has supported North Branch Land Trust since its inception and served on the board from 2014-2017. She is eager to return and contribute to building its capacity to protect our region’s landscapes and viewsheds.

“We look forward to diverse perspectives from our Directors, and Cathy and Kay are phenomenal resources,” said NBLT Executive Director Ellen Ferretti. “Their enthusiasm and expertise are so important, especially as North Branch Land Trust embarks on a Strategic Plan to guide the future direction of the organization and our role in conserving the beauty and natural resources of Northeastern Pennsylvania, our home.”

In addition to the Land Trust’s Strategic Plan, these Directors will be weighing in on land conservation, stewardship and educational outreach projects throughout North Branch’s service area.

With more than 23,000 acres conserved and growing, North Branch Land Trust has many opportunities for our Directors and Committee members to contribute to the future of conservation in NEPA.

North Branch Land Trust is a 501c3 non-profit organization that depends on member support to maintain their conservation mission. Please visit nblt.org for information about North Branch Land Trust, their Board of Directors, the lands they have protected and more.

Penn State webinar series offers green

industry updates and pesticide credits

Penn State Extension offers several webinars aimed at informing green industry professionals and pesticide applicators about timely and relevant industry issues.

The “Green Industry Update” webinar series covers such topics as invasive weed identification, mosquito and tick management, noxious weeds, greenhouse and interior plantscape pest management, spongy moth, leaf-feeding beetles, tree diseases, aquatic plants and pond management, unusual plant pests, powdery mildew, and environmental stressors on landscape plants.

A webinar focusing on core pesticide safety topics is available in both English and Spanish.

Participants can earn various pesticide recertification credits from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. To receive pesticide credits, participants must pass a short quiz following each webinar.

Registration fees for the webinars range from $10 to $15. Registration is required to receive the links to access the on-demand webinars.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website.

Elevate your landscaping skills with

Penn State Extension workshop

A hands-on Penn State Extension workshop aimed at helping participants identify insect, disease and weed pests of ornamental plants also will provide opportunities to earn pesticide recertification credits.

The “Landscape Pest Walk” will occur in August and September in 11 locations throughout Pennsylvania:

August

Manheim, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 3

Dallas, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 4

Erie, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14

September

Newtown, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 6

Leesport, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 11

Collegeville, noon-4 p.m. Sept. 14

Hollidaysburg, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 19

Allison Park, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21

Easton, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21

Mercer, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 26

North Huntingdon, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 27

This event is designed for green industry professionals, such as landscapers, grounds managers, and school and municipal employees.

The program will cover the identification of insects, diseases and weeds that affect ornamental plants; plant damage symptoms; and chemical and non-chemical management options.

Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather and come prepared to engage in scouting activities. Organizers ask that participants bring a hand lens for close-up viewing and wear comfortable shoes for walking.

Pennsylvania pesticide recertification credits vary by location. The registration fee is $10 for the Manheim event and $15 for the other locations. Space is limited, so preregistration is required. The registration deadline varies by location, but most registrations are due the day before the event.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website.

PFBC quarterly report

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) this week began its quarterly business meeting by encouraging anglers and boaters to continue to enjoy plentiful summer fishing and boating opportunities across the Commonwealth while staying safe.

“The summer season holds endless adventures for anyone who enjoys getting out on the water, experiencing new places, and making long-lasting fishing and boating memories with family and friends,” said PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer. “To make sure the fun lasts throughout the season, we remind everyone to make safety a priority on every trip and follow the rules of the water. When you wear your life jacket and boat sober this summer, you can focus on having a good time and help ensure that you return home safely at the end of the day.”

Schaeffer noted that on June 29 at Point State Park in Pittsburgh, the PFBC was honored to host the national kickoff to Operation Dry Water. The special operation conducted from July 1-3, 2023, is held annually in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, U.S. Coast Guard, and other conservation law enforcement agencies across the country to prevent boating accidents and fatalities through education and enhanced Boating Under the Influence (BUI) enforcement. This special operation resulted in six BUI arrests across the Commonwealth with an additional two BUI arrests occurring on July 4.

There have been four recreational boating fatalities in Pennsylvania so far in 2023. Two victims were not wearing a life jacket. For more information, visit the life jacket safety page on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).

Strategic plan

Commissioners voted to adopt a new strategic plan to guide the agency for the next five years. The Board requires the Executive Director to develop and maintain a current strategic plan for the PFBC, and the current plan expired on June 30, 2023. The new strategic plan consists of a vision, mission, guiding principles, strategic priorities, and corresponding goals to help guide the Commission’s activities until June 30, 2028.

Board elects new officers

The Board elected William Gibney of Honesdale, Wayne County, as President. Gibney, who served as Vice President and District 7 Commissioner, replaces Robert B.J. Small of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Back Woods Bass Results

Bob Strunk reports results from the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Wednesday night Lunker Tournament, the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Friday Night Tournament and the Monday Night River Tournament.

Week of July 24

Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake

Monday Night River Tournament

1st Place: John Centak, 2.50 lbs.

2nd Place: Chet Williams, 2.35 lbs.

3rd Place: Frank Slymock, 1.69 lbs.

4th Place: Ray Jones, 1.53 lbs.

5th Place: Steve Matello, 1.45 lbs.

6th Place: Sheldon Strunk, 1.43 lbs.

7th Place: Jerry Jola, 1.43 lbs.

8th Place: Bob Strunk, 1.37 lbs.

9th Place: Garrett Frederick, 1.35 lbs.

10th Place: Wyatt Frederick, 1.25 lbs.

Wednesday Night Lunker League

1st Place: Jimmy Roberts, 3.87 lbs.

2nd Place: Cody Cutter, 3.81 lbs.

3rd Place: Brian Cutter, 3.09 lbs.

4th Place: Duane Deno, 2.99 lbs.

5th Place: Steve Jesso, 2.72 lbs.

6th Place: Jake Rolands, 2.66 lbs.

7th Place: Barry Sult, 2.47 lbs.

8th Place: Jarett Wolfe, 2.44 lbs.

9th Place: Harlow Rolands, 2.41 lbs.

10th Place: Kenny Kosloski, 2.35 lbs.

Friday Night Tournament

1st Place: Kenny Kosloski/Ron Dopko, 11.44 lbs.

2nd Place: Steve & John Jesso, 10.41 lbs.

3rd Place: Jimmy Roberts/George Hogan, 9.13 lbs.

4th Place: Brian Masi/Lance Wren, 8.78 lbs.

5th Place: Barry Sult/Jacob Anderson, 8.55 lbs.

Also won Lunker Award, 4.43 lbs.

6th Place: John & Evan Stravinski, 8.44 lbs.

7th Place: Johnny Niezgota/Brad Rienhimmer, 8.19 lbs.

8th Place: Jim Bojonny/Toles Hartman, 7.00 lbs.

9th Place: George & Tyler Manzoni, 4.56 lbs.

10th Place: Silas & Rob, 2.71 lbs.

