🔊 Listen to this

A few Sundays ago, I drove out to Melody Park, or should I say what once was Melody Park.

It’s closed now and pretty much overgrown with trees and grass, leaving it difficult to see what once was.

The attached photo shows Melody Park, or what’s left of it. The swimming hole is there. The pavilions are gone. The clay basketball/volleyball courts and grassy fields are gone.

But the memories — lots of memories — remain.

So yes, I hopped in the Way Back Machine and returned to the Melody Park of the 1960s when it was filled with kids and adults and fun and the aroma of hot dogs and hamburgs on the grill, kids splashing in the swimming hole and that unforgettable sound of an egg cracking open in your bare hands.

Every weekend, we would leave our unlocked homes and head out Demunds Road to Charlie Flynn’s Melody Park. Charlie would be at the dirt road entrance, smiling ear-to-ear as he personally welcomed carloads of parents and children to his slice of paradise.

We all found great joy in places like Melody Park, North Lake, Sylvan Lake, Lake Silkworth and Harveys Lake back in the day.

Plymouth Little League would hold its annual Summer Outing at Melody Park and it was always a fun-filled day-long good time. Every time I saw Melody Park back then, I had the same reaction. It was a grand site — sheltered pavilions, a large swimming hole, basketball courts of clay, a big grassy baseball field, swings, teeter totters and kids everywhere.

We would park the car next to the pavilion and unload everything. The early arrivals were already setting up, getting tablecloths on the wooden tables and charcoal grills were already flaming, providing the best hot dogs and hamburgs you would ever taste.

All my buddies were there and we would gather to decide what we were going to do first. That was usually a quick swim, followed by a baseball game in the field, then basketball.

Of course, we took several breaks to eat. Everything was homemade and delicious. I think I had my first deviled egg at these picnics.

Every year at the Little League, we couldn’t wait for the egg-tossing contest. We would stand facing each other, and one was given a raw egg. The contest began with handing the egg to your partner, then both would take a step back. After each toss, another step back and you kept going. As the distance widened, eggs would be dropped or smashed in one’s hand, with some unlucky kid getting some egg splattered on their face.

The contest would go until the last two egg-catchers were standing. The trick was to cup your hands and get under the egg and catch it as you pulled your hands back.

As teams were eliminated, the kids would jump in the water to wash the egg off their hands, faces or feet. One thing for sure, it was fun.

It was a day we never wanted to see end. In the late afternoon, the adults would play cards — the men played poker, and the women played pinochle. Kids would go play more baseball or basketball or go for a walk in the woods. There was always something to do.

So I had to take another ride out to Melody Park. The old swimming hole is all but gone. The pavilions aren’t there either. The area where the basketball court was — site of the egg-throwing contest — is also grown in, as is the old baseball field.

Those good old days are fondly recalled because Melody Park and Sylvan Lake, North Lake, Lake Silkworth and Harveys Lake were our go-to places to cool off when temperatures rose to unusually high readings, as they have in recent days.

Nowadays, most of us remain indoors, basking in our air-conditioned homes. Back in the day, we had screens in our windows and doors and electric fans.

But back in the day, AC was just not the norm — air conditioning was rare in most towns and sometimes we opted for other ways to beat the heat.

My buddies and I would head to a lake or creek or somebody’s above-ground pool to cool off, or we would sit in the shade of a large maple tree until the sun went down.

The water runs cool in those creeks and the trees are tall and they provide a lot of shade. So we would kick back, take off our sneakers and dip our feet into the cool creek water.

If we decided to head to a lake, we would ask the big kids in the neighborhood who drove to take us to a lake. We would get in the car, roll down the windows, blast the radio and head out.

And when transportation was not available, there was always our front porch — shaded by a huge maple tree and roll-down shades to keep the sun out.

We would gather there to talk, play games or take a nap.

The point is, we got through it. Sure, we had beads of sweat at times, but we managed.

The point is, we always remained cool, man.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.