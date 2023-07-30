🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — At last Friday’s Rockin’ the River concert, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced an upcoming free concert headlined by legendary Canadian band, The Guess Who.

The concert is set for Saturday, Aug. 19, with the event starting at 6 p.m. on Public Square.

The rain-or-shine event will include local food vendors, and guests are reminded that alcohol is not permitted on Public Square during the event.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets to the concert. For safety, Public Square will be closed to traffic beginning at 5 p.m., but will reopen soon after the end of the concert.

Local blues-injected rock n’ roll trio Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen will be the opening performance at 6 p.m. The Guess Who will begin their set at approximately 7:30 p.m.

According to their website, The Guess Who enjoyed chart topping hits in the late ’60s and early ’70s with an impressive catalogue of songs including “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time.” The band has released 11 studio albums, and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, two of which went to number one in the United States.

The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, “American Woman.” Their fan base spans multiple generations.

The band is on tour to support their latest album, “Plein D’Amour,” which released on June 30. The Guess Who is made up of Garry Peterson, Derek Sharp, Michael Devin, Leonard Shaw, and Michael Staertow.