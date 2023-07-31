🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Monroe County man accused of fatally stabbing a woman after having an adverse reaction from a marijuana cookie in Rice Township pled no contest to criminal homicide charges.

Lavrius O’Brian Watson, 28, of Pocono Summit, was scheduled for trial this week before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas for the stabbing death of Elizabeth Bennett Leonard inside her Vandermark Avenue home on Oct. 16, 2021.

Leonard’s body was first discovered by police from Rice, Wright and Fairview townships who responded to the house after Watson called 911, according to court records.

During an interview with Pennsylvania State Police investigators and Luzerne County detectives, Watson said he stabbed Leonard, 41, about five times with a knife after ingesting a marijuana edible cookie, court records say.

Watson was reportedly staying at Leonard’s house helping her babysit.

Watson, according to court records, called 911 requesting an ambulance because, “somebody got killed,” and admitting to the 911 call taker, “I killed her.”

Watson is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility.