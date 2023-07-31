🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Keystone Mission’s new CEO/Executive Director Danielle O. Keith-Alexandre on Monday said her vision is to continue the journey together with the NEPA community for Keystone Mission to be a beacon of hope for the homeless and marginalized in Northeast PA.

Keith-Alexandre said Keystone Mission will remain steadfast in providing services and giving individuals the tools they need to be productive members of society.

“I look forward to maintaining our current partnerships, as we build on the great foundation laid by those before me, through growth and expansion,” Keith-Alexandre said. “My desire is that Keystone Mission will be a social change agent that affects positive change in the lives of our guests and residents.”

Keith-Alexandre has a background of over 20 years working with individuals experiencing HIV+/AIDS, substance abuse, homelessness, and other marginalized communities through non-profit programming and contract management.

Her past roles include supervisory, program, and contract management at Family Services Network of New York, Inc., Philadelphia Public School Retired Employees Association, Resurrected Community Development Corporation, and most recently, Family Connection of Easton, Inc., as the Director of Operations.

Keith-Alexandre holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a Masters of Science in Human and Social Services from Walden University.

“Overall, I am excited about working with our guests and residents whom we serve day in and day out, the staff, and all others who believe in the mission of Keystone,” Keith-Alexandre said. “Knowing that with hard work, perseverance, and encouragement, the future is bright.”

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.