Private Facebook accounts by elected officials who post or share posts related to government issues could be considered public records, according to a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruling last week.

The appellate court on Thursday vacated a decision by a Luzerne County judge that protected the Facebook postings of Wyoming Borough Mayor Joseph Dominick.

Former Wyoming Borough Mayor Robert Boyer, an attorney, filed a Right-to-Know requests in May 2018 seeking documents from the Facebook account titled, Joseph Dominick Mayor of Wyoming.

Boyer sought contact information of page administrators, editors, comments and deleted and blocked comments from Dominick’s Facebook account.

Wyoming Borough did not respond to Boyer’s request within the allotted time, which is considered denied under the Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law.

In a letter dated June 21, 2018, Wyoming Borough explained Dominick’s Facebook account was not affiliated with Wyoming Borough and is “privately maintained.”

Boyer appealed to the state’s Open Records Office claiming Dominick is a public figure and his Facebook page identifies Dominick as “Mayor of Wyoming,” which often posted council meeting information, memos related to municipal business and borough announcements.

The Open Records Office concluded Dominick’s Facebook page is a “record” of Wyoming Borough despite Dominick claiming during the appeal process Boyer had access to his page. Boyer contended he does not have a Facebook account.

Wyoming Borough appealed the ruling by the Open Records Office to Luzerne County Court.

Judge Thomas Burke, now retired, determined posts on Dominick’s Mayor of Wyoming Facebook page are “not public records.”

Boyer appealed Burke’s ruling with the Commonwealth Court who ruled Dominick used his private Facebook account in an “official capacity.”

“The Office found Dominick used the page in his role as mayor as a tool to foster community action and engagement,” the appellate court ruled in vacating Burke’s decision.

The appellate court sent the case back to Luzerne County to determine if the documents and other information Boyer sought from Dominick’s private Facebook account are “public records” subject to the state’s Right-to-Know Law.