🔊 Listen to this

Duryea police suspect this individual distracted an elderly woman in the parking lot of Weis Market when another person stole her wallet from a shopping cart.

Duryea police believe this individual stole a wallet from an elderly woman’s purse in the parking lot of Weis Market on Friday.

DURYEA — Police in Duryea Borough are investigating a robbery of an elderly woman’s wallet from a shopping cart as she was loading groceries into her vehicle on Friday.

Police said the woman was distracted by a white bald man speaking in broken English in the parking lot while another man with gray hair removed the woman’s wallet from her purse that was in a shopping cart.

Police said they learned another man with dark hair used a bank card from the stolen wallet at Walmart in Pittston Township Friday afternoon.

Pittston Township police suspect the same three men have committed similar offenses in the Walmart parking lot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Duryea police at 570-457-1721 ext. 1 or call the Duryea Police anonymous tip line at 1-833-373-8477.