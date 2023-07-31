🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man accused by Wilkes-Barre police detectives with fatally shooting his girlfriend inside their Darling Street residence earlier this year entered a plea of not guilty to an open count of criminal homicide Monday.

Natanihel Sanmartin, 41, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed Carla Pina inside 42 Darling St. on Feb. 12.

Court records say Pina returned to the Darling Street residence from an evening out at a casino as Sanmartin drank a bottle of Hennessey that changed his demeanor.

Sanmartin went into a bedroom occuiped by a 3-year-old child and a gunshot was heard, resulting in Pina entering the bedroom and a second gunshot occurred, court records say.

Sanmartin broke down crying when he was interviewed by two city police detectives, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing on June 2.

When Sanmartin asked about the condition of Pina, he was told she was deceased. In response, Sanmartin claimed the shooting was a “misunderstanding,” according to preliminary hearing testimony.

The preliminary hearing was delayed for three weeks when Sanmartin privately retained Attorney Joseph F. Saporito III, which resulted in the county Public Defender’s Office being released.

Attorney Demetrius Fannick from the Public Defender’s Office said Monday he will be representing Sanmartin.

In addition to criminal homicide, Sanmartin pled not guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of endangering the welfare of children at his formal arraignment before Judge David W. Lupas.

Lupas said he will schedule a date for trial at a later time.

Sanmartin remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

Assistant district attorneys Carly Levandoski and Anthony Cardone are prosecuting.