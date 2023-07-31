🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Daniel Wasielewski, 58, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged last week with wire fraud.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wasielewski allegedly filed and assisted others in filing fraudulent applications for pandemic stimulus funds, including under the Pennsylvania Protection Program, for Economic Injury and Disaster Loans, and for Pandemic Unemployment Assistant benefits.

Wasielewski allegedly submitted applications listing corporate entities that did not have actual business operations, and that bore false revenues and other business information. The applications also included forged Internal Revenue Service tax documents, according to the news release.

Wasielewski allegedly received approximately $350,000 for himself and others. Instead of using the funds on business expenses, Wasielewski and others allegedly used the funds to purchase cryptocurrency and on other personal expenses.

The Pennsylvania Protection Program and Economic Injury and Disaster Loan programs were funded by the March 2020 CARES Act and designed to help small businesses that faced financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Phillip J. Caraballo and Sean Camoni are prosecuting.