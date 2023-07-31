🔊 Listen to this

During the scavenger hunt, the kids of Camp Sight explored various well known land marks and locations throughout downtown Pittston.

Camp Sight brought together blind or visually impaired youth from all over the area to participate in the two-week day camp filled with educational and fun outdoor activities.

PITTSTON – Northeast Sight Services, along with Community Services for Sight, held a scavenger hunt around downtown Pittston last Friday to wrap up another year of its annual summer program Camp Sight.

As part of the Insight Kids Club of NEPA, Camp Sight is a fun and educational program that gives blind and visually impaired youth from around the area the chance to learn the social and daily living skills that they will need to grow into independent, productive members of the community.

The two-week day camp also gives kids the opportunity to connect with others who face the same challenges and participate in the same activites as their sighted peers.

This year, participants engaged in multiple activities geared toward enhancing their accessibility, orientation and mobility skills while also providing them with new and exciting experiences.

Three teams headed to various locations around Pittston including the Pittston Memorial Library, Greater Pittston YMCA and Pittston Popcorn.

At each spot, the kids were given a task to complete as well as clues to help them find the next location.

The team that made it to the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce first was declared the winner and once there, everyone enjoyed a much deserved lunch break.

The day ended with a wrap up party at the Cosgrove Room in the Pittston Memorial Library.