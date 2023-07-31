🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dunkin’ of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania on Monday announced the launch of its first-ever community give-back program — the Dunkin’ Brew Crew: Top Pours Under 34 Program.

The program aims to recognize individuals between the ages of 18 and 34 who make or have made a remarkable impact in their communities through their contributions and entrepreneurial activities.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 28, guests have the opportunity to nominate a deserving member of their community for a chance to receive Free Coffee for a Year and a $1,000 grant towards their initiatives.

“We are so excited to launch the first-ever Dunkin’ Brew Crew: Top Pours Under 34 Program in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania,” said Jillian Gallagher, associate field marketing manager for Dunkin’. “With this program, we are able to celebrate the young entrepreneurs and community leaders making a difference in our region.”

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 28, guests can submit nominations by visiting — dunkinbrewcrew.com — and follow the instructions to complete the registration form.

Officials said 20 grand prize winners in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania will be selected to receive Free Coffee for a Year and a $1,000 grant toward their initiatives.

To participate, guests will craft an essay of 500 words or less, expressing why they believe their nominee deserves the Dunkin’ Brew Crew Award. The winners will be selected based on the nominee’s contributions to their community, accomplishments, and why they deserve to be recognized as a change-maker.

Those recognized serve the Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania community with purpose and passion in roles ranging from bright young entrepreneurs to community leaders and change-makers.

The Dunkin’ Brew Crew: Top Pours Under 34 Program looks to celebrate the outstanding contributions of young Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania change-makers.