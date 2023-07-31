🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry has announced that it will be working with Microsoft TechSpark to foster inclusive economic opportunity, job creation and innovation in Luzerne County.

This Fellowship represents the first time TechSpark has worked in Pennsylvania.

“The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry is thrilled to be selected as a participant,” said Shanie Mohamed, director of economic development for the Grea Microsoft TechSpark Community Engagement Fellowship Program for the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry. “Through this Fellowship, we hope to build on our efforts to foster the growth, development, and digital transformation of local startups, effectively bringing more tech-based innovation to our community.

“We have always strived to better utilize technology, collaboration, and partnership to bring innovative solutions to the table to elevate our region, and this opportunity only grows our excitement for a bright future for the Northeastern Pennsylvania community.”

This effort will be supported by a Microsoft grant to fund a TechSpark Community Engagement Fellow, who will spearhead local efforts, working with local partners to grow the Luzerne County community’s start-ups.

Mohamed said Wilkes-Barre Connect, the entrepreneurial and economic development arm of the Chamber, has established itself as a hub of innovation, developing state and national solutions, validated through data and impact.

She said the organization’s goal is to ensure that all entrepreneurs, startups, and existing businesses have free access to the resources, providers, and facilities necessary to grow in the region.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry and Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is proud of Mohamed for her work to bring this opportunity not only to the Chamber, but to the entire region.

“The skills and experiences that she will acquire through a national program like this will enable our organization and regional partners to better equip entrepreneurs for digital innovation and integration,” Griffin-Boylan said. “We are so excited to be able to learn so much from a powerhouse like Microsoft.”

Ahmad Ali, director of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, also praised the selection of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry (CBI)’s for the TechSpark Community Engagement Fellowship Program.

“This exemplifies the innovative and forward-thinking approach of the CBI’s leadership team’s continual growth in our region,” Ali said. “The training and resources gained from this program will allow us to better support our entire business community, as they grow and evolve digitally, especially our small and start-up businesses.”

Mohamed said Connect thrives on the ability to leverage a regional network to align innovation, strategies, and resources that meet the needs of the business community.

Mohamed added that Connect’s focus is to provide businesses with streamlined processes to request services, including business plan assistance, financing, workforce solutions, transportation strategies, academic-industry partnerships, internship programs, mindset and exploration, and more.

“Since we launched TechSpark in 2017, we’ve helped communities secure more than $125 million in funding and helped create thousands of jobs,” said Kate Behncken, corporate vice president, Microsoft Philanthropies. “By expanding TechSpark to all 50 states, we hope to continue our hyper-local, partner-driven work to help communities realize the potential of technology and foster greater economic opportunity.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the expansion of its TechSpark program to tackle digital inclusion in four focus areas: digital access, digital skills, computer science education, and digital transformation with local based organizations.

Since its inception in 2017, TechSpark has helped its eight communities secure more than $125 million in community funding, skill 55,000 people, and create 3,300 jobs.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.