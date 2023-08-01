🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police in Kingston charged Marlene Reyes-Rodriguez, 32, with leaving her two children unsupervised while she went to a river where she consumed alcohol with friends, according to court records.

Police responded to a residence on Penn Street where they found a 9-year-old child and a 23-month old child without supervision by an adult Monday afternoon, court records say.

The toddler was found with a urine saturated diaper in a crib, court records say.

The two children were taken into protective custody by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Reyes-Rodriguez was contacted and later arrived at the Kingston Police Department where she claimed she left her residence with her boyfriend to go to a department store in Pittston Township at 5 p.m., court records say.

While driving to the store, Reyes-Rodriguez alleged they had vehicle problems and stopped at a mechanic.

Reyes-Rodriguez claimed she checked on her children via security cameras using her cellular phone.

Police in court records say Reyes-Rodriguez showed the videos of inside her residence, but one video time stamped at 3:46 p.m. showed here at a river with other people and alcohol.

Reyes-Rodriguez later admitted she was scared to say the truth fearing being labeled a “mad mother,” according to court records.

Police allege Reyes-Rodriguez reported going to a river with other people that took them about one hour to travel.

Reyes-Rodriguez told police, court records say, she has left her children alone in the past and was frustrated that someone called to report her children were unsupervised.

Reyes-Rodriguez was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of endangering the welfare of children. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $2,000 bail.