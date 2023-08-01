🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Tickets are selling fact for Saturday’s annual “Summer Reunion Dance,” featuring Eddie Day and his iconic group of musicians.

The dance is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Irem Temple Pavilion in Dallas. Tickets are $30 each and includes pizza, beer, soda and snacks.

Eddie Day Pashinski said it best one year when he was preparing for the annual Summer Reunion Dance at Irem Temple Pavilion:

“I see the joy on people’s faces,” he said. “And they forget their age. They only remember those good old days — it’s uplifting and therapeutic.”

And another sold-out crowd is expected to be there again to relive those glory days of Sandy Beach and Hanson’s and Sans Souci dances that brought many of these same people together forever.

Eddie Day said musicians from several of his bands will be there — Starfires, Nightimers, TNT and more.

For more information/reservations call: 570-550-0834.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.