WEST WYOMING — A man from Swoyersville was charged on allegations he threatened another man with a firearm following an argument about a dog.

Keith Ramon Coote, 22, of Perrin Street, showed up at Charney Park on West Eighth Street where he brandished a firearm he placed against the chest of another man on Saturday, according to court records filed by Wyoming Area Regional Police.

Coote drove to the park in a Toyota Camry after a woman called him after she had an argument with the man about a dog, court records say.

Coote drove away with the woman who took control of the firearm, according to court records.

Police traced the Toyota’s license plate to Coote.

Coote was arraigned Monday night by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Dixon deemed him a danger to society.