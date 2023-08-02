🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — For the first time in at least 19 years, Dallas School Board approved short term borrowing known as a Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) during a special meeting Tuesday. The board agreed to borrow up to $3 million from FNCB Bank at an annual interest rate of 6.125%, payable in full no later than June 30, 2024.

Business Manager Grant Palfey said this is the first time since he got the job in 2004 that the district has taken out a TAN. Such short-term loans are designed to allow a government entity such as school boards or municipalities to pay bills until tax revenue begins to roll in.

Palfey said that ordinarily the School District has about $3 million available in a fund balance, enough to get by without the short-term borrowing. But Harrisburg’s failure to pass a state budget before both legislative branches went into recess — despite the fact that they are legally required to pass a budget by June 30 each year — means that Dallas may not have enough to to pay all the bills until money from the state and from local real estate taxes get into the district accounts. If state allocations would come in a timely fashion, the district probably would not need the TAN, he said.

Palfey also pointed out that the district fund balance is typically kept near a limit the state first set in 2003. By law school districts are not supposed to have more than 8% of their total budget as an “unreserved fund balance.” School districts can and do exceed that restriction by reserving additional money for restricted use such as capitol, or building, projects.

For Dallas, with a current budget of about $45 million, the limit means the unreserved fund balance can only reach about $3.6 million, which is roughly the same as one month total spending. Since the state budget is already overdue by more than a month, that increases the chances that the district will run out of money before state funds become available.

If the school district borrows the full $3 million and doesn’t pay it back until the due date next June, interest would be about $187,500. But the loan is basically a line of credit available as needed, not a lump sum, and the district will only borrow as much as it needs, if any. Palfey said the actual cost will depend on how much of the money is used and when it is paid back. For example, if the district only needs $1 million and can pay it back in a few months when real estate taxes are paid, the interest could be as little as $5,104.

“The reality is we probably won’t touch it, probably won’t need it, but our role is not to guess or gamble, it’s to be prepared,” Superintendent Thomas Duffy said, predicting that it probably will be paid back in two months.

Palfey agreed, saying he expects to not use it, but he also said that because the state routinely fails to meet the budget deadline, taking out a TAN each summer as insurance against any problem might become more common.

