NANTICOKE — City Council is expected to cast the second and final vote this evening on a move that would put the future of municipal term limits in voters’ hands this fall.

If approved, Ordinances #4 and #5 would place a question on the Nov. 7 municipal election ballot to delete Section 2.10 and Section 3.09 of the city’s Home Rule Charter. They would, respectively, eliminate provisions which prohibit council members and the mayor from serving more than three elected, consecutive terms.

If the ordinances aren’t approved — or if they are, but voters reject the move in November — the tenure of at least one current council member could be in doubt.

Under the current rules, Councilwoman Lesley Butczynski’s ability to retain her seat if re-elected is unclear, due to the timing of her original appointment, and due to what the city’s solicitor called vague language in the charter.

First reading, intense discussion

The proposed ordinances passed first reading by a 3-2 vote on July 19, with Councilman Mike Marcella and Vice President John Telencho casting the dissenting votes.

At the time, Telencho, who felt that the ordinances were being “rushed through,” argued that eliminating term limits would discourage people from running for office.

Marcella raised similar concerns, and questioned why council didn’t discuss the ordinances earlier in the year.

Councilman Joseph Nalepa argued that eliminating term limits was necessary.

“If you look at the last two election cycles, interest is waning for people to serve on the municipal level,” said Nalepa, adding that if there are people that care about the city and want to continuing serving, they should be able to.

While Telencho and Marcella argued that they only recently became aware of the proposed changes, Nalepa said that the issue of term limits had been discussed “in certain circles” for a while.

City Solicitor William Finnegan said that he remembered term limits being discussed in years past, but that they decided not to move forward with eliminating them at the time.

Butczynski’s eligibility in focus

Nanticoke has operated under a Home Rule Charter since 2013. Home Rule municipalities are able to govern themselves except where expressly forbidden by state law.

According to Article 2 Section 2.03 of the Home Rule Charter, a one-time two-year term was put in place after adoption of the the charter in 2013 in order to stagger the terms to ensure only a certain number of council seats would be up for election at the same time.

“There hasn’t been another two-year term in Nanticoke City history, nor will there be,” said Finnegan.

Butczynski, who is running for re-election this year, was first appointed to Council in 2012, when she filled the seat vacated by Councilwoman Margaret Hydock, following her resignation.

Butczynski then won a one-time, two-year term in 2013. She subsequently won a four-year term in 2015 and a second four-year term in 2019.

Under the current charter provisions, it is unclear whether or not the one-time two-year term counts toward her total number of terms served. If Butczynski wins and the voters do not pass the ordinances, it is possible that she would not be allowed to serve. In that case, the Home Rule Charter states that someone would have to be appointed to fill the seat.

Finnegan said the language of section 2.10 of the Home Rule Charter is vague, adding that the drafters of the charter did not define how long a term is — but that he would interpret it to be a period of four years.

The lack of explicit language is an issue Finnegan said council has dealt with in the past regarding different portions of the charter.

“It’s very confusing,” he said.

In addition, Finnegan noted that provision 2.10 only forbids someone from serving more than three consecutive terms; it doesn’t expressly prohibit them from running for office.

Council meets at 7 p.m. at Nanticoke City Hall, 15 E. Ridge St.