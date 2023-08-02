🔊 Listen to this

Kenny Thompson, left, Morgan Fuller, and Jeff Brunmeier pose for a photo outside of a Life Flight helicopter. The trio offered tours of the aircraft to the public during Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Birchwood Park in Plains Twp.

Floyd Young, left, and Chris Layaou of DCNR Pennsylvania Forestry pose next to a Smokey the Bear statue during Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Dallas Area High School.

Officers William Acuff, Brian Feeney, Brad Balutis, John Mendygral of the Dallas Twp. Police Department spoke with members of the public about their duties as police officers during Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Dallas Area High School.

PLAINS TWP. — Birchwood Park was swarming with first responders on Tuesday night — but not for what you might think.

The Plains Twp. Police Department held its annual National Night Out event, which was complete with helicopter tours, music, food vendors, tractor rides, fireworks, and much more.

When children finished talking with first responders and touring the insides of emergency vehicles, they were even greeted with a giant foam pit courtesy of That Foam Party Guy.

But the annual event is more than just another summertime picnic or festival.

Each year, on the first Tuesday in August, communities across the nation host National Night Out events, all stemming from a desire to bridge the gap between first responders and the public.

According to the National Night Out website, the event is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live”.

It’s a mission folks in the area believe in, as was apparent by the event’s massive crowd.

And for first responders like Wilkes-Barre City Police Sergeant James Sheridan, the big turnout offered a way for the police department to give back to the communities they serve.

“It gets us out with the public and the public out with us,” Sheridan said.

“We want the public to support us — we like that and we’re proud to have that, but it’s nice for us to be able to support the public with events like this,” he added.

A few miles away in Dallas, another National Night Out event took place in the parking lot of Dallas Area High School — again, drawing large crowds.

Rows of military and emergency vehicles lined the parking lot, with plenty of children and adults alike stopping by each one to take a behind-the-scenes look.

The vehicles are what drove Alyssa Richmond and her son, Nash, out to the event for the second year in a row — but Richmond says the event is more than just a fun time for the children, who she says can learn something there.

“I think it’s super important that the kids see the police and firefighters, and they know should they ever need them, who to go to and not to be afraid,” Richmond said.

“I think that that’s really important, so this is a really great thing,” she continued.

And it seemed like her son already learned from the event.

“I would go to the house phone and call 9-1-1 — that’s all I would do,” he said.