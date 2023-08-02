🔊 Listen to this

Goat yoga came to the Rose Tucker Active Adult Center in Nanticoke on Tuesday.

Ashley Raspen, owner of Buttinhead Farms in Hunlock Creek, brought her goat yoga program to the Rose Tucker Active Adult Center in Nanticoke on Tuesday.

Ed Piestrak does goat yoga with ‘Ladybug’ on his back at the Rose Tucker Active Adult Center in Nanticoke on Tuesday.

NANTICOKE — With “Proud Mary” blaring and goats on their backs, some 40 senior citizens enjoyed 45 minutes of ‘goat therapy” on Tuesday at the Rose Tucker Active Adult Center in Nanticoke.

“Give me a baaaaaaa!’ shouted Ashley Raspen, owner of Buttinhead Farms in Hunlock Creek to get the party started.

And the 40 goat yoga enthusiasts shouted back, “Baaaaaaa!”

Raspen and her daughters, Alaina, 15, and Willow, 7, and her four goats — Ladybug, Brantley, Squishy and Mushy — brought smiles to all as they worked out with their new hooved friends.

There were leg kicks, hip swings, stretches and inhales and exhales during the 45-minute session.

“Shake it, shake it sir,” Raspen said to Ed Piestrak, 83 of Nanticoke, who helped lead the session while wearing a glittery grass skirt.

Piestrak said he visits the center regularly for exercise.

“But I never expected this,” he said with a smile. “This is fun.”

That was how all of the attendees felt about the goat yoga session.

“Come on, think kind thoughts, say kind words,” Rapsen urged the group. “Step out of your comfort zone and try something new.”

Raspen said to leave reality at home and step into “goat-ality.”

She then added, “Criss-cross, applesauce,” noting that she makes most of her comments up as the session goes along.

Raspen said she has 64 goats on her farm in Hunlock Creek.

On her website, buttinheadfarms.com, she tells “A goating great story.”

Raspen said she is a wife, mom of three, fitness professional, and “just so happens to be a goat farmer.”

She said, “So this is where the beginning of my journey started. Juggling fitness and farming — they were a match made in heaven. Members at the gym became fascinated with the goats on the farm. I decided to hold goat yoga sessions at the farm occasionally during the summer. Whoa! I was not planning on where we would end up in the first year of our business. The response was more amazing than I could have ever imagined.

​Raspen said Buttinhead Farms Goat Yoga is like no other out there.

“When you attend one of our sessions, there are no expectations,” she said. “The only expectation is that you leave happier than you came and we take you away from every day stresses in your life during the time you’re with us.”

Mission accomplished on Tuesday.

Gail Voyton, director at the center, and Laura Dorshefski, the Assistant Director, said they discovered Raspen and her goat yoga program online and it seemed it was very popular.

“We have an exercise program here,” Voyton said. “We call it geri-fit. But everybody seemed to really enjoy the goat yoga today. We would love to have them back.”

The Rose Ticker center was the first center in Luzerne County to host goat yoga, she said.

Jan Davis of Glen Lyon said the session was a lot of fun.

“I like animals and I’ve done yoga for years, so this was great,” she said.

Charlotte Carney of Nanticoke agreed, saying the session was very good for the seniors.

“I never thought I would be able to get down that low,” she said. “And the goats were a lot of fun.”

