KINGSTON TWP. — Police in Kingston Township arrested a Monroe County man when he arrived at a location believing he was going to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Martin Jeffrey Johnson, 61, of Black Oak Drive, Tannersville, engaged in a sexually explicit online conversation with an undercover police officer who portrayed a father of the teenage girl, according to court records.

Johnson offered to pay the father cash in exchange for having sex with his teenage daughter from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, court records say.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday night when he arrived at a pre-determined location and after he gave the father $200. A search of Johnson uncovered condoms, sex toy, alcohol, marijuana and $592 cash, according to court records.

Johnson was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on charges of criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as Barilla deemed him a menace to society.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer portraying a father of a 14-year-old girl was contacted by a man, later identified as Johnson, on Saturday in an online chat room.

Johnson used the name “PoconosGuy69” in the chat room.

During online chats, the father claimed he had a 14-year-old girl and asked Johnson twice what he was looking for. Johnson replied, “women in their late 20 to 40,” but then became interested in the teenage girl.

The online chats turned sexually explicit with Johnson agreeing to pay to have sex with the girl, the complaint says.