Longtime president of the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Ronald Felton has passed away, according to a statement issued by the chapter on Wednesday.

He was 70.

Felton served multiple terms at the head of NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch #2306, and was remembered by his colleagues as a tireless advocate for the organization and for the people he represented.

“Ronald Lewis Felton was one of the most consequential leaders the community of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County and all Northeastern Pennsylvania ever had,” said current NAACP Wilkes-Barre president Bill Browne, in a statement issued to the media on Wednesday.

“Through the years he fought for justice, equality, and fairness for not only the African American community but all those marginalized populations.”

Born in the South before moving to Orange, N.J. and eventually to Wilkes-Barre, Felton was the first member of his family to be educated in a de-segregated school, according to NAACP member David Yonki.

He served in the United States Air Force, and made his way to the Diamond City as part of a workforce team for Prudential. He also worked in the Times Leader’s composing department.

Felton served as president of the NAACP for 18 years, across parts of three different decades. He initially retired from the post in 2016, but returned to serve one more term in 2018 before stepping away from the post again.

Additionally, Felton served as the Eastern Sectional Director for the statewide NAACP.

“It is not unrealistic to say that there was a ‘Ron Felton era’ associated with the NAACP in Wilkes-Barre. Ron served longer than any President we had,” Yonki said in the NAACP’s statement.

“Through those years he was the go to guy when it came to the sociological changes in this town, this region. He had an uncanny ability to see both sides of an issue but would never yield when it came to matters of equality and social justice.”

