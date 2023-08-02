🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce informed County Council on Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed in federal court against social media companies on the county’s behalf.

Council unanimously voted in May to approve the DA’s request to initiate litigation “regarding the social media crisis” through a contingent-fee agreement that does not require payment of legal fees unless the county recovers funds, the agenda said.

Sanguedolce previously said he has been following claims from various municipal entities against social media companies, such as TikTok Inc., FaceBook Operations LLS, Google LLC and YouTube LLC.

“The claims are centered around evidence that these social media giants designed and marketed exploitative and addictive platforms with the intent to target our youth, resulting in widespread, harmful and tragic events,” the DA wrote.

Under its vote, the county agreed to enter into a contingency fee agreement with Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Bern Cappelli LLC, which specializes in litigation against social media companies. The firm would receive 25% of any recovered funds.

— Staff Report