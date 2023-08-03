🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — State police at Wilkes-Barre recovered a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on state Route 11 on Tuesday.

A trooper stopped a Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by Owen William Brown, 36, of Cornelia Street, Pittston, for an expired registration at about 8:55 p.m., according to court records.

The registration expired the prior day, July 31, and the vehicle’s inspection and emissions were also expired.

During the traffic stop, Brown displayed blood shot and glossy eyes, court records say.

Brown allegedly admitted he used fentanyl earlier in the day.

Brown told the trooper there were two loaded firearms, a 12 gauge shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle, in the back seat of the vehicle where they were found in a guitar case that also contained 12 rounds of 12 gauge ammunition and 23 rounds of .22 ammunition, according to court records.

A search revealed the .22-caliber rifle was reported stolen to the Harveys Lake Police Department.

Brown was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of loaded firearms inside a vehicle, and one count each of receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license and three vehicle violations. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.